25-year-old arrested after allegedly stabbing man in Seattle

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

A 25-year-old man is behind bars after he allegedly stabbed another man Thursday in Seattle’s Cherry Hill neighborhood.

Seattle police were called to the parking lot of the Spring Manor Community House Mental Health Agency for reports of an altercation and stabbing.

The victim, 58, was down with stab wounds.

“When officers arrived, they found a victim in the parking lot, and he was suffering from multiple stab wounds to the torso and arm area,” Seattle Police Department (SPD) Detective Brian Pritchard said.

Seattle police find suspect with self-inflicted wound

Pritchard said the suspect was located a short time later with what he describes as a self-inflicted laceration to his hand.

“Police transported the suspect to Harborview Medical Center. And after he was cleared, he was transported to the King County Jail,” Pritchard said.

At last report, the victim was listed in critical condition.

If you saw this incident and have information that could help police, call SPD or 911.

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