24 years later: Local 9/11 memorial events

Thursday marks 24 years since the September 11, 2001, attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, as well as the crash of United Airlines Flight 93.

Nearly 3,000 people died that day—ranging from two years old to 85.

Below are some of the events happening around our region to remember those who lost their lives and the countless first responders who risked theirs to save others.

Arlington

A memorial wreath and guest book will be placed at the 9/11 Artifact Memorial at Station 46, where community members are invited to stop by at any time during the day to reflect, write a message, and pay their respects.

“Our traditions of remembrance continue,” said North County Regional Fire Authority Chief Dave Kraski. “Whether you’re standing along SR 532 for the processional, visiting the memorial in Arlington, or simply taking a moment of silence, we remember, we honor, and we stand together as a community.”

Bremerton

There will be a September 11th Remembrance Sunset Flag Ceremony at 6:00 p.m. at the Kitsap 9/11 Memorial at 1300 Highland Avenue.

Edmonds

Firefighters from South County Fire will host a 9/11 Memorial Ceremony at 9:11 a.m. at the Fallen Firefighter Memorial Park at Downtown Edmonds Fire Station 17 on 6th Avenue North.

The ceremony will be held in front of the 9/11 Memorial, which features a 1-ton beam recovered from the collapsed World Trade Center. It’s supported by two stainless steel towers above a pentagonal foundation. It also includes two walls of glass tiles honoring each person who died.

The ceremony will feature the South County Fire Honor Guard, bugler Debbie Dawson, a retired Edmonds Police Department officer, and guest speaker, retired Snohomish County Fire District 1 Capt. Andy Speier, a former New York firefighter who returned immediately following the Sept. 11 attacks to search for his fallen colleagues at Ground Zero.

In addition to honoring 9/11 victims, firefighters will also remember South County Fire Captain Dean Warren, who died in the line of duty from occupational cancer.

Everett

Monumental Talks event

It will take place from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Everett Civic Auditorium. Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased here.

Mayor Joe Marine of Mukilteo will serve as Master of Ceremonies, joined by Mayor Cassie Franklin of Everett, veterans, local artists, and students for an evening themed “Freedom & Family.”

Highlights include:

Veteran Storytelling: Lt. Col. Dan Matthews, USAF Ret., shares powerful reflections.

$1,500 High School Essay Contest winner reading their work live, “Reflections of 9/11”

Award honoring Edward Hartley Anderson & family for their contributions to preserving community history through the Harley Photographic Collection,

Musical & dance performances by Monet Pelluer, Karina Choe, Darrelle Holden (Nearly Dan), Carl Kelley, and Dorothy Jayne Studio dancers.

Lia Tetrault (Owner of Sound View Deli & Grocery)

PO2 Jeff Swan, U.S. Navy Ret. – Veteran Speaker.

Paine Field

The airport is inviting the public to gather in reflection of what happened 24 years ago.

It will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. in the Queen of the Skies Conference Room at the Paine Field Administrative Office on 24th Place West.

There will be light refreshments following the ceremony.

Federal Way

South King Fire will be holding an event at Station 64 on South 320th Street from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

South King Fire’s 9/11 Memorial in Federal Way is truly extraordinary both in scope and sentiment. It’s one of the few memorials in the nation to include artifacts from all three crash sites of September 11, 2001:

They have a steel I-beam from the World Trade Center Twin Towers that is mounted so that it points toward New York City. It was picked up from the New York/New Jersey Port Authority by two retired firefighters and transported to Federal Way in 2011.

They also have a stone excavated from the field where Flight 93 crashed into after Todd Beamer and others onboard wrestled the plane from terrorists. They prevented the plane from reaching its presumed destination of Washington, DC.

The third artifact is A limestone building block from where American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the Pentagon, causing an explosion and fire.

Gig Harbor

The May We Never Forget event will take place at 9 a.m. at Gig Harbor Fire and Medic One’s headquarters on Bujacich Road.

All are welcome at the free event that includes moments of silence, speeches and live music.

Kent

Volunteers will gather at Tahoma National Cemetery from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to help clean headstones and beautify the grounds. Currently, there are about 40 volunteers signed up.

“Patriot Day is a powerful reminder of the courage and sacrifice shown by our first responders and military on 9/11 and beyond,” said Stephen Holley, co-founder, president, and CEO of Carry The Load. He’s also a veteran U.S. Navy SEAL.

“By coming together to serve our communities and honor stories of the fallen, we ensure their legacy lives on, and we remind ourselves that freedom is never free,” he shared.

Seattle

The Space Needle in Seattle will host a special flag-raising ceremony at 7:30 a.m. to honor the lives lost and the first responders of the 2001 terrorist attacks.

Afterwards, firefighters from Bothell, Renton, Port of Seattle, Graham, Eastside Fire & Rescue, and Charleston will climb 110 stories on the stairs of the Space Needle, the height of the fallen World Trade Center towers, in full gear to symbolically carry each fallen hero to the top.

Marysville

The City of Marysville, in partnership with the Marysville Fire District and the Marysville Police Department, will hold a remembrance ceremony at the Delta Plaza outside the Civic Center.

It will take place at 8:30 a.m.

The Marysville Fire District lost one of its own, Lt. Jeff Thornton, who died that same day as the attack after a long battle with cancer. The ceremony will include remarks from Mayor Jon Nehring and a presentation by Marysville Fire District’s prestigious Honor Guard.

Snohomish

A 9/11 Heroes Run will take place at 9 a.m. two days after the 24-year mark of the event, on Sept. 13. It will happen at Willis D. Tucker Community Park.

Stanwood

American flags will line State Route 532, a tribute to the lives lost. At 9:00 a.m., a fire engine procession will depart from Station 99, traveling east along SR 532 to 72nd Avenue Northwest.

Tacoma

A 9/11 Heroes Run will take place at 1:00 p.m. at Dune Peninsula at Point Defiance Pavilion.

