24 years ago today: Kingdome implodes in 2000

The Seattle Kingdome was imploded on this day in 2000, one day shy of its 24th birthday.

The world’s largest 660-foot concrete dome fell to earth in 16.8 seconds when spaced charges went off at 8:32 a.m.

Controlled Demolition placed explosives along the Kingdome’s ribs, blowing three first, then three others a few seconds later.

Additional explosives around the dome went off in order, with six more charges.

Demolition experts considered the implosion “beautiful,” and it was a sight to see for those in attendance.

Onlookers gathered chunks of concrete as souvenirs, some of which still sell on eBay.

According to historylink.org, at the time of the implosion, the initial cost for the Kingdome was $40 million, but after inflation and interest pushed the cost higher, King County still owed $206 million when the building was imploded.

Fun fact: T-Mobile Park has been open longer than the Kingdome. It will celebrate its 25th birthday in July.

