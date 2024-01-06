22-year-old man shot, car riddled with bullets in Belltown

BELLTOWN, Wash. — Seattle police say they are investigating after a man was shot and injured in Belltown Thursday morning.

Officers got multiple 911 calls from people who heard gunshots near the intersection of 1st Avenue and Warren Place. Officers arrived just before 4:00 a.m. but could not find any victims.

Witnesses then told police they watched two men help a third into a car before driving away.

While officers collected evidence, they heard about a 22-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds who was dropped off at a nearby hospital. They found a car with several bullet holes was found near the emergency room.

Law enforcement says the “conditions leading up to the shooting are unknown at this time” and that no suspects have been identified.

If anyone has information about this incident, police ask that you call the Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

