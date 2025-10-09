From $212 to $8,000: Complete guide to buying Mariners playoff tickets

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Playoff tickets for the final game of the American League Divisional Series (ALDS) with the Seattle Mariners v. the Detroit Tigers on Friday night are moving fast, with some seats fetching more than $8,000.

As with all sporting events, seats are available at an extremely wide variety of prices depending on how close each seat is to the action.

The search for a quality, low-priced ticket ends here, as a comprehensive guide to Mariners playoff tickets is provided below.

Where is the best place to purchase a Mariners ticket?

After-market ticket sellers have led the charge in providing tickets following the Mariners’ initial sale on Ticketmaster, which sold out within minutes on Sept. 25.

Tickets to the game are subject to change, as most ticketing apps utilize “Smart Pricing,” which automatically adjusts ticket prices based on demand, supply, and various other factors.

Purchasing tickets on GameTime

The cheapest single-ticket price on GameTime can be purchased for as low as $212, seated in the 300-level of the stadium along the 3rd baseline.

Those looking to purchase a set of four tickets can secure a group of seats in the 300-level for as low as $229 per ticket.

The most expensive seat in the house on Friday night can be found in the Press Club, directly behind home plate, with a single ticket costing more than $8,400.

Best seats on SeatGeek

The most affordable ticket on SeatGeek is listed for $216 in the 300-level of right field. SeatGeek deemed this offer as an “amazing” value with a 10/10 rating.

Additionally, a set of four tickets in the 300-level along the third baseline can be purchased for $215 per seat.

Similar to GameTime, the most expensive seat on SeatGeek to see the Mariners on Friday is in the Press Club, with a single ticket fetching upwards of $3,000.

Playoff tickets provided by StubHub

StubHub is seemingly the worst ticket seller of the three, with the cheapest single ticket offered priced at $234, seated in the 300-level in right field. StubHub labeled this seat as a 7.3/10, “Great” deal.

A group of four tickets to the game on StubHub is listed for $254 in the 300-level of right field.

Unlike GameTime and SeatGeek, the most expensive ticket available on StubHub is directly behind home plate in the Diamond Club, priced at more than $2,600.

Weighing out the options

As for grabbing a seat to watch Friday night’s game alone, GameTime provides the cheapest price of the three, just above $200.

For a group of four, SeatGeek is the best option among the three ticketing applications for fans looking to save on bulk purchases.

Fans who wish to splurge on a night out in T-Mobile Park can find the cheapest, high-quality seat in the park on StubHub.

All ticket prices are subject to change. Price information is up to date as of 1 p.m. Oct. 9

Follow Jason Sutich on X.

