21-year-old arrested after alleged drive-by shooting caught by Tesla camera

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

A 21-year-old man is under arrest for an alleged drive-by shooting that occurred in Pioneer Square early Sunday morning.

He was caught thanks to a Tesla parked nearby.

Seattle officers were in the area near 2nd Avenue South and South Main Street just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday, when they heard the gunfire.

Tesla captures evidence of shooting

They arrived and found two vehicles damaged and more evidence captured on a continuously recording Tesla camera.

“A nearby Tesla actually captured the video that showed a man crouched behind a vehicle firing gunshots,” Seattle Police Department (SPD) Detective Brian Pritchard said.

The man jumped in a car and fled, but was caught about an hour later.

He is expected to be charged with drive-by shooting and unlawful possession of a firearm.

“A lot of vehicles record, and officers know that Teslas, especially, record, so we use that video all the time in these instances,” Pritchard shared.

