2026 World Cup coming to Lumen Field!

SEATTLE, Wash. — Venues for the 2026 World Cup have been announced!
Even though the final will be played at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, the larger-than-life tournament will be making several stops at Seattle’s Lumen Field along the way.
“IT’S HERE!” said a spokesperson. “We are ecstatic to welcome 6 matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup to Seattle.”
A total of six games will be played in the Emerald City:
- June 15 in the group stage.
- June 19 In the USA group stage.
- June 24 in the group stage.
- June 26 in the group stage.
- July 1 in the round of 32.
- July 6 in the round of 16.
