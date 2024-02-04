Local

2026 World Cup coming to Lumen Field!

By KIRO 7 News Staff

2026 World Cup Soccer Lumen Field FILE - Lumen Field is shown during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks and the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Seattle.

SEATTLE, Wash. — Venues for the 2026 World Cup have been announced!

Even though the final will be played at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, the larger-than-life tournament will be making several stops at Seattle’s Lumen Field along the way.

“IT’S HERE!” said a spokesperson. “We are ecstatic to welcome 6 matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup to Seattle.”

A total of six games will be played in the Emerald City:

  • June 15 in the group stage.
  • June 19 In the USA group stage.
  • June 24 in the group stage.
  • June 26 in the group stage.
  • July 1 in the round of 32.
  • July 6 in the round of 16.

To learn more about the upcoming World Cup, check out KIRO 7′s previous coverage here.

