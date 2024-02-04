2026 World Cup coming to Lumen Field!

SEATTLE, Wash. — Venues for the 2026 World Cup have been announced!

Even though the final will be played at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, the larger-than-life tournament will be making several stops at Seattle’s Lumen Field along the way.

“IT’S HERE!” said a spokesperson. “We are ecstatic to welcome 6 matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup to Seattle.”

A total of six games will be played in the Emerald City:

June 15 in the group stage.

June 19 In the USA group stage.

June 24 in the group stage.

June 26 in the group stage.

July 1 in the round of 32.

July 6 in the round of 16.

