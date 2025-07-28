Report: Most crime numbers down in Washington in 2024

WASHINGTON — The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs (WASPC) has released its annual crime report for 2024.

They report that the rate of murders, violent crime, and property crimes decreased across Washington.

According to the report, there were 312 murders in the state last year, which is an 18.8% decrease since 2023, but note that the rate is still higher than pre-pandemic numbers.

While overall crime rates were down in 2024, drug-related and firearms violations were up 23% compared to 2023.

Washington remains one of the lowest-ranking states in the country with police officer staffing at just over 1 officer for ever 1,000 people, the report says.

The report summarizes the following 2024 crime stats:

The total population for the State of Washington is 8,035,515 .

Crimes Against Persons showed a decrease of 0.8% with 110,065 offenses reported; compared to 110,989 offenses reported in 2023.

Crimes Against Property showed a decrease of 13.4% with 308,506 offenses reported; compared to 356,438 offenses reported in 2023.

Crimes Against Society showed an increase of 31.0% with 27,973 offenses reported; compared to 21,360 offenses reported in 2023.

Violent Crimes showed a decrease of 7.6% with 29,036 offenses reported; compared to 31,441 offenses reported in 2023.

In the category of Crimes Against Property, the three offense types with the highest percentage are Larceny-Theft with 44.6%, Destruction of Property with 21.4%, and Motor Vehicle Theft with 11.0%.

The total arrest rate per 1,000 in population was 19.4.

. Juveniles comprised 5.6 % of the total arrests.

% of the total arrests. A total of 24,764 persons were arrested for DUI, including 182 juveniles.

