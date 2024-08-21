2,000 pounds of frozen fish missing after flight diversion

EVERETT, Wash. — How do you lose 2,000 pounds of frozen fish? That’s what a group of passengers is asking, after their plane from Alaska got diverted to Everett.

While passengers made it to their final destination, they say the fish they caught never did.

“It’s our yearly trip,” says Vic Scaravilli. “We always look forward to this. It’s always a big deal. And we really enjoy doing it. And we go there also to get the fish, so we have fish for the year.”

He says he and a group of friends were returning from a fishing trip in Alaska, Saturday, when their flight to Seattle was diverted.

“We waited for hours and nothing, nothing, nothing, nothing,” says Scaravilli.

He says they spent hours on the tarmac because of weather, before their flight was cancelled.

“We were told that we’d receive a voucher from Alaska [Airlines] for hotel, meals, and an Uber back to Seattle,” says Scaravilli. “But we never received any vouchers.”

He and friend, Shawn Snoozy, then headed to baggage claim, where their luggage arrived, but not their frozen fish, which they had checked underneath the plane.

“We’re waiting for our fish,” says Snoozy.

Snoozy says that night the group of friends paid for a ride-share to SeaTac airport, so they could make their connecting flight. The men say they were told by service agents that their fish would be on the next flight out.

“I was told that we’d be notified. You know what the status is, and we have not received one bit of information yet. We’re just totally in the dark,” says Scaravilli.

Snoozy says a call with Alaska Airlines on Monday, only added to their frustration.

“She said, ‘hey, it’s still on the plane, and the plane’s still here and in Everett.’ And I thought, you gotta be kidding me,” says Snoozy.

The men say the fishing trip was spoiled, and likely their fish was too.

In a statement to KIRO 7, a spokesperson from Alaska Airlines writes ‘For this flight in particular they were given $100 for the delay.’

Scaravilli says the lost fish was worth thousands of dollars. He is asking for answers and accountability.

When asked about the voucher, Scaravilli says, “That’s a slap in the face.”

