20-year-old motorcyclist dies in I-5 crash

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) says a 20-year-old man has died following a crash on I-5 in Lynnwood on Friday night.

The man was riding a motorcycle southbound on I-5 near the Alderwood Mall at around 11:00 p.m. when he merged into another lane and struck the back tire of a Ford F-350, according to a WSP report.

The 21-year-old driver of the truck called 911 after the collision.

WSP says the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet and drugs or alcohol were not involved.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

