20-year-old killed in Federal Way shooting

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — One man has died after being shot at an apartment complex in Federal Way on Thursday afternoon, police said in a release.

The Federal Way Police Department (FWPD) said the shooting happened at around 3:30 p.m. at the Cove Apartments near 1st Way South and Southwest 332nd Street.

Police say they found a 20-year-old Hispanic man from Seattle with a gunshot wound but he did not survive his injuries.

FWPD are investigating and ask anyone with information to call 911 or the department at 235-835-2121 or submit an anonymous tip at crimestoppers.com.

KIRO 7 is heading to the scene and will update this story with any new developments.

©2025 Cox Media Group