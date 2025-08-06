2 with minor injuries after Pierce County Transit shuttle rolls over

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after the shuttle bus they were in flipped over.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. at 72nd Street E and Bentley Road E in Puyallup.

Deputies say a car t-boned a small bus, causing the bus to flip over.

The involved bus was a Pierce County Transit shuttle bus.

The driver of the bus is okay, deputies said.

The person who caused the crash was evaluated and released. It does not appear that charges will be filed, deputies said.

