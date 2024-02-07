2 teens to be charged in pair of brutal North Seattle hit-and-runs

SEATTLE — Two teens charges in two hit-and-run crashes in North Seattle are expected to face a judge on Wednesday.

Police say the teens recorded the incidents, and that officers used that cell phone video to tie them to the crimes.

The two incidents happened in November near North Aurora. In each case, the driver was alleged to have intentionally mowed down a pedestrian. Victims in both cases were seriously hurt.

Everett police helped track down the teens, who they say are known for regularly stealing cars. Seattle police eventually arrested the pair on Feb. 1.

With charges on tap for Wednesday, that will have a 15-year-old boy facing six counts, including assault, possession of a stolen vehicle, and hit and run.

A 13-year-old girl will also face four counts. Two will be for assault, and then another two for taking a car without permission.

According to court documents, a cell phone also contained pictures of the teen girl, and a video where you could see the driver’s face partially in the rearview mirror.

