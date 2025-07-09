2 Tacoma families displaced after firework explosion causes massive fire

TACOMA, Wash. — Two Tacoma families are out of their homes after a firework sparked massive flames onto both houses.

On Saturday, Tacoma Fire says a firework was launched illegally, bounced off a home’s roof and exploded onto the house next door.

“We kind of got woken up and saw that there was something amiss and did everything we could to help out our neighbors,” said Sean, a nearby neighbor.

Firefighters say the embers sparked another set of flames and burned another home.

The flames took out big portions of the homes, along with precious valuables and belongings.

“We smell smoke from this fire a block over. The person across the street from us, their fence burned and it was that close,” said neighbor Bill Henderson.

Henderson lives a street away from where the impacted homes. KIRO 7 caught up with him as he was dropping off supplies to one of the families.

“They’re really, really nice, enthusiastic young folks,” Henderson added. “We’re glad to be here and glad that we were able to help a little bit with these folks.”

Thankfully, no one was hurt. Tacoma Fire said the Red Cross helped one of the families.

According to the impacted families, they only escaped with the clothes on their backs.

Neighbors are making sure to help in any way they can.

“People all around that have been super generous and helpful,” said Sean.

©2025 Cox Media Group