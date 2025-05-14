2 suspects charged in connection with officer-involved shooting in Renton

RENTON, Wash. — Two people have been charged by the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office in connection with an officer-involved shooting in Renton on May 9.

SWAT was attempting to arrest 18-year-old Diego A. Corona for a previous shooting on May 8, when another person he was with allegedly opened fire on officers, according to court documents.

Police returned fire, shooting and injuring both Corona and the suspect who allegedly fired first, court documents say.

The Renton Police Department says no officers were injured in the shooting.

Corona was charged with assault in the first degree and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, with his bail set at $750,000, according to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

The incident happened at Southeast 168th Street and 116th Avenue Southeast in Renton.

“We just heard two loud booms and like maybe 7 to 8 gunshots. And we all got down because God forbid, you know, a bullet might’ve hit the window,” said a man who works at a barber shop nearby.

He told KIRO 7 his first instinct was to get their clients out of harm’s way.

“Everyone started ducking, everybody started getting to the back to get to safety,” he said.

©2025 Cox Media Group