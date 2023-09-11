2 pedestrians fatally hit by 4 cars, including patrol vehicle, while crossing I-90 near Easton

EASTON, Wash. — Two people crossing Interstate 90 near Easton were hit by four cars, including a patrol car, on Sunday night.

Both pedestrians were killed.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes at milepost 70, about 13 miles west of Cle Elum, shortly before 9 p.m.

A tweet from the Washington State Patrol said a patrol car was one of the four vehicles involved, but did not disclose its jurisdiction.

An investigation is underway.

