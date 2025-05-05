2 men stabbed at Pioneer Square nightclub

SEATTLE — Two men were stabbed during a private event at a Pioneer Square nightclub Sunday night, and Seattle police are investigating the incident.

Officers responded to the stabbing around 7:30 p.m. on 2nd Avenue S., at a club near the Seattle Fire Station. When they arrived, they learned two men had taken themselves to Harborview Medical Center.

Witnesses said the victims got into a fight with the suspect before the stabbings.

The 30-year-old and 26-year-old victims are in stable condition and are being treated for multiple stab wounds.

An investigation is ongoing to determine what led up to the assaults.

Police have not released any suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

