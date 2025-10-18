2 Men seen lurking on doorbell camera arrested for burglary in Pierce County

PARKLAND, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department says two men were arrested after being caught lurking around homes on a doorbell camera.

A 44-year-old suspect and a 41-year-old suspect were arrested on Oct. 14 at 8:30 a.m. on the 700 block of Military Rd. in Parkland.

Deputies said they spotted the two men after a resident called, saying he saw the two suspects lurking on his Ring doorbell camera.

When deputies arrived, they say they saw one suspect near another home.

The other suspect was seen going through a large suitcase full of burglary tools.

Both men were arrested and booked into the Pierce County Jail on burglary charges and burglary tool possession charges.

