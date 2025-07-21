2 men appear in Seattle court in connection with ATM robbery scheme

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Two men from Texas appeared in U.S. District Court in Seattle in connection with an ATM robbery scheme that took place across Washington.

The men made initial appearances Thursday and are charged with conspiracy to commit robbery for allegedly stealing from banks by assaulting and threatening ATM technicians, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington.

Ahmon Hogg, 22, of Humble, Texas, and Seth Coles-Body, 23, of Houston, Texas, were both identified as being part of the robbery ring.

Men allegedly disabled card readers in ATM robbery scheme

The men would allegedly use a glue-like substance to disable the card reader on the ATM, and when the technician would come out to fix it, they would brandish a weapon and demand he open it and give them money.

In December 2024, the gang allegedly used their tactic at a Bank of America ATM in Renton. However, the technician did not open the machine and was able to escape while surveillance video captured the men on camera.

The next day, a similar scenario occurred in Vancouver, Washington, at a Bank of America ATM on Southeast Mill Plain Boulevard. The gang was successful and allegedly made off with five cash cassettes filled with currency. The men then fled in a car that matched the description of the Renton robbery, according to the attorney’s office.

An ATM was also disabled that same day in Battle Ground, not far from Vancouver.

Investigators identified Hogg and Coles-Body in connection with an ATM tampering case in January 2025, in Phoenix, Arizona, after reportedly stopping a suspected car. However, they were released from custody.

Suspect stopped by U.S. Border Patrol, later released

In March 2025, a Bank of America ATM technician in Redmond reported he had been robbed. A few days later, Coles-Body was stopped by U.S. Border Patrol while trying to travel to Mexico on a Greyhound bus with around $209,000 in cash. The cash was seized, and Coles-Body was released.

Men arrested in Mississippi, transported to Seattle

In July, a criminal complaint was filed and an arrest warrant was issued. The men were subsequently arrested in a traffic stop in Mississippi, and stolen guns were allegedly found in the car. The men made an initial appearance in Jackson, Mississippi, federal court on July 3, 2025, and were transported to Seattle.

Conspiracy to commit robbery is punishable by up to five years in prison, the attorney’s office noted.

©2025 Cox Media Group