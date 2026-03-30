2 ‘malnourished’ dogs seized in Kittitas County neglect case

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — Two dogs are receiving care after they were seized from a Kittitas County home as part of a neglect investigation.

On March 25, deputies responded to a home on Wilson Creek Road for someone who was reporting animal abuse.

The deputies obtained background information from the caller and also came across the dogs, who were confined without access to water while they were there.

The deputies spoke with the owner, reviewed available information on the dogs’ care and medical history, and consulted with local veterinary providers before deciding to seek a search warrant, according to the sheriff’s office.

The following day, both dogs were safely seized and transported to a local veterinary clinic for evaluation and care.

Veterinarians determined the dogs were malnourished and needed medical attention.

The investigation is ongoing. No charges have been filed as of this writing.

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