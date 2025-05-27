2 children killed in Lacey mobile home fire; cause under investigation

LACEY, Wash. — Two children have died in a mobile home fire in Lacey this morning.

Police said the victims were a 10-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy.

According to Lacey Fire District 3, a motorhome was found fully engulfed in flames on 21st Ave SE, near Chambers Lake.

Crews were able to tackle the fire.

A 44-year-old woman was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Lacey police.

Police and fire agencies are now investigating what caused the fire.

“Our hearts go out to their family and friends as they deal with this unimaginable loss,” Lacey police wrote in a press release.

This is a developing story.

If you have any information on the incident, call (360) 704-2740.

