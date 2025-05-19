2 hospitalized following high-speed crash into Snohomish power pole, DUI suspected

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Two people were sent to the hospital after the truck they were in crashed into a power pole in Snohomish at a high rate of speed.

On Saturday, May 17 around 7:40 p.m., Snohomish County Fire District #4 responded to the incident on Fobes Road, just off of Bickford Avenue.

An investigation revealed that a pickup truck was speeding and hit the power pole.

It’s believed driving under the influence was also a contributing factor.

Three people were in the truck, but two were taken to Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett. Their condition is unknown.

Power outages were reported in the area when the crash happened.

It’s unclear if the driver has been charged.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation into the incident.

