2 hospitalized after salmonella outbreak at Bellevue IHOP

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Public health officials are investigating a salmonella outbreak at a Bellevue IHOP.

They say people got sick after eating a “wide variety of breakfast foods” at the restaurant. The three victims were from three separate households and ranged from 20 to 70 years old. Two of them were reportedly hospitalized.

Reported symptoms include nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, bloody stool, and fever.

Investigators did not discover what caused the outbreak. However, the restaurant will still be cleaned and staff will be retrained.

“Public Health conducted interviews with the people who became sick to identify potential common exposures and identified that they all became sick after eating at IHOP in Bellevue,” said a spokesperson. “No specific food was identified.”

©2024 Cox Media Group