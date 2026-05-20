2 felons arrested in South Lake Union after sleeping in stolen car with guns, drugs

Two felons were arrested Sunday night in South Lake Union after they were sleeping inside a stolen car with guns and drug paraphernalia in their hands.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., Seattle Police Department (SPD) officers responded to trespassers at a storage facility in the 700 block of Fairview Avenue N., SPD announced.

At the scene, they found two people inside a stolen vehicle, who were “asleep with drug paraphernalia in their hands,” according to the SPD report.

Guns, fentanyl, and suspected stolen goods recovered at the scene

Police detained both occupants, a 31-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man, for questioning. During the investigation, officers seized two firearms, $666 in cash, and 4.6 grams of fentanyl.

“There was also a large amount of high-value items such as laptops, gaming consoles, safes, electronics, clothes, and a drone that are suspected to be stolen,” according to the police report.

Officers found several warrants for the man’s arrest that totaled more than $430,000, which included theft, robbery, driving on a suspended license, possession of a stolen vehicle, hit and run, and escape.

SPD booked both suspects into the King County Jail for multiple felonies, including possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, and narcotics possession.

SPD noted both suspects are convicted felons and are prohibited from having guns. Additional charges could be applied as SPD detectives complete the investigation.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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