2 employees critically injured following Gig Harbor propane tank fire

GIG HARBOR, Wash. — Two employees at a propane retailer were airlifted to a hospital in critical condition after a 120-gallon propane tank caught fire.

The incident happened on June 11 around 2 p.m. at the CHS Northwest location on 66th Avenue in the Gig Harbor/Purdy area near the Pierce County and Kitsap County border.

CHS Northwest is a propane supplier, and farm and home store.

Crews responded after receiving reports of a possible gas leak, and when they arrived, they found a 120-gallon propane tank and a 3,200-gallon propane truck actively burning.

Crews were able to put out the fire and then focused on cooling surrounding tanks to reduce any remaining risk.

"Two employees suffered significant burns but were still able to quickly follow procedures and shut off the main gas to other propane sources. Their heroism prevented what could have been a much larger-scale emergency‚" the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said.

The two employees, a 57-year-old and a 66-year-old, were flown to the hospital in critical condition.

An initial investigation indicates that the fire was an accident, but the investigation is still ongoing.

