19-year-old hiker rescued near Gold Bar

GOLD BAR, Wash. — Rescue teams in Snohomish County responded to a 19-year-old man who had twisted his knee while hiking near Big Eddy in Gold Bar, Sky Valley Fire posted on Facebook.

The man had become exhausted and lost near the Skykomish River in the early morning hours on Wednesday.

Officials from Sky Valley Fire began searching on the ground and a deputy from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office deployed a drone to help in the search.

The Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) found the hiker signaling for help with a flashlight in thick brush and the drone pilot led crews on the ground to his location, Sky Valley Fire said.

Rescue crews set up a rope system to lower the man down to a road below where an ambulance was waiting to take him to the hospital.

