18-year-old sentenced to 10.5 years in shooting death of Tacoma father

TACOMA, Wash. — Anger, heartbreak, and shock were unleashed in a Pierce County courthouse on Monday morning after an 18-year-old man who shot and killed a Tacoma father-figure was sentenced to ten and a half years.

“Right now, I’m angry! That you stole my son’s life!” said Alicia Cross, the mother of 59-year-old Ricktor Murphy, who was shot dead in the parking lot of a convenience store on Halloween night.

The shooter, 18-year-old Chase Andrew Wilcox, struck a plea deal after admitting to shooting Murphy eight times.

Wilcox and Murphy had never met before the brief argument in the parking lot of a 7/11 that led to Murphy’s death.

“Wilcox needs to be behind bars for the maximum time!" said his mother.

Facing a murder charge, Wilcox made a plea deal to a far lesser charge of manslaughter with a deadly weapon.

Pierce County prosecutors say Wilcox was with his mother in the parking lot when Murphy made a comment about how fast Wilcox had pulled in.

Wilcox now admits to shooting Ricktor Murphy eight times while his mother was next to him. Wilcox and his mother then drove home.

“This was a young man who had it in his heart to kill somebody that day. And you allowed it to happen," said Cross.

Ricktor Murphy’s children and family stood in court to recognize a man they described as loving, present, and selfless. They described a man who was a father figure not only to his own family, but to his community.

"I have not cried once since October 31, this is the first time I’m doing it... I have not mourned my father, because I’m waiting for this day," said Riquaisha Braxton, Murphy’s daughter.

Wilcox was turned in by a caller to Crime Stoppers, saying he’d bragged about the shooting, claiming he was defending his mother.

Wilcox made a statement before he was sentenced.

"I’m really sorry for everything that happened... I didn’t ever want it to play out like that. I wanted us both to be able to go home and enjoy our lives, and I just really apologize," said Wilcox.

Judge Susan Adams gave Wilcox the maximum she could, which is 10 and a half years.

“What I hope is that this can bring closure and a path forward, and that you can live in honor of the wonderful man that Ricktor Murphy was, and that he can live on inside of all of you, and I hope and pray you carry that forward for our community," said Judge Adams.

