18-year-old arrested for series of North Seattle bank robberies

SEATTLE — Detectives with the Seattle Police Department arrested an 18-year-old man for a series of nine bank robberies across Seattle.

In April, the Seattle Police Department had been working with the FBI to identify a suspect wanted for a series of robberies across North Seattle.

In these robberies, the suspect was seen walking into the banks and handing tellers threatening notes demanding money.

Just before 5 p.m. on April 22, a suspect passed a note to a teller at a bank in the Wallingford Neighborhood. The suspect left empty-handed.

About an hour later, a suspect passed a note at a Wedgewood Neighborhood bank. That time, the suspect did get cash. Police say they left on foot.

After an investigation, detectives received an anonymous tip that identified the suspect.

Search warrants were served and evidence recovered, including a loaded handgun.

On May 19, at about 7 p.m., officers found and arrested the 18-year-old in the 12500 block of 27th Avenue Northeast.

He was booked into the King County Jail on charges on nine counts of robbery.

