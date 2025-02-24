17-year-old Tacoma boy charged with murder during alleged gun trade with 15-year-old

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder in a shooting death during an alleged gun trade in Tacoma last September.

Moses Tillman, 15, died from a gunshot wound to the torso, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s office.

According to court documents reported by the Tacoma News Tribune, Ziair Gilbert was charged with first-degree murder. A not-guilty plea was entered on Gilbert’s behalf. He is being charged as an adult with bail set at $1 million.

From MyNorthwest: Washington Supreme Court hands landlords major victory after CARES Act challenge

Police say the shooting stemmed from a gun exchange

Tillman was found unresponsive at the 1300 block of East 67th St. According to charging documents, he was found with two gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police learned from Tillman’s cousin that the two boys were meeting for a gun exchange. The cousin said the suspects allegedly grabbed a gun from under Tillman’s arm and a battle for possession ensued. Tillman allegedly was trading his gun and $300 for another firearm. Through the expended 9mm shell casings recovered from the scene, detectives were informed that one of the DNA profiles was potentially linked to Gilbert.

Court records show Gilbert was arrested on Wednesday on a bench warrant.









©2025 Cox Media Group