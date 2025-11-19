17-year-old injured in South Seattle shooting, then arrested for robbery charge

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) said a 17-year-old boy is in serious condition after being shot in the back in Rainier Vista on Tuesday night.

At around 7:10 p.m., officers responded near 30th Avenue South and South Adams Street to reports of a shooting, SPD said.

He was treated at the scene and then brought to Harborview Medical Center.

Seattle police said the teen was then arrested after officers learned he was wanted in connection with an unrelated robbery, placing him under hospital guard.

SPD asks anyone with information to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

