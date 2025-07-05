17-year-old girl stabbed in West Seattle

WEST SEATTLE — Two teens allegedly stabbed a 17-year-old girl following a reported robbery in West Seattle early Saturday morning, according to a release from the Seattle Police Department (SPD).

At around 12:20 a.m. in the Delridge neighborhood near 7100 17th Avenue Southwest, officers arrived and saw blood on the door of the house before going inside.

Police believed the suspects were still inside and found the teen victim with multiple stab wounds while suffering significant blood loss, SPD said.

Seattle Fire personnel treated her on scene and brought her to Harborview Medical Center in serious but stable condition, the release said.

The Hostage Negotiation Team, along with SWAT, were called to the scene but after searching the house, police say they did not find any suspects.

Investigators learned the suspects are a teen boy and girl, and they ran from the scene after the alleged stabbing happened.

The details on what led to the stabbing are unknown at this time, but SPD asks for any information to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

