17-year-old accused of robbing 2 Walgreens locations at gunpoint in the span of an hour

A teen has been arrested for allegedly robbing a Federal Way and Seattle Walgreens at gunpoint, and police are looking for his accomplice.

On Oct. 18, at 4:26 p.m., Seattle patrol officers responded to an armed robbery at the Walgreens on 35th Ave. SW in West Seattle. Officers learned that two individuals stole cash from the Walgreens.

A tracker, placed inside the stolen cash, provided officers with location updates.

Police quickly found one of the suspects and he tried to run away, SPD said. Officers were able to catch up with him and he was arrested.

According to SPD, the suspect tossed away a gun while running away before officers captured him.

The K9 team eventually found a loaded handgun with an extended magazine in some nearby foliage.

Officers recovered the gun as evidence.

Police also recovered $1,523 in stolen cash.

Shortly after the arrest, the Federal Way Police Department (FWPD) contacted SPD and confirmed that two suspects, matching similar descriptions, robbed another Walgreens pharmacy about an hour before the Seattle robbery occurred.

FWPD found probable cause for charges against the suspect for his involvement in the previous robbery in Federal Way.

The teen was booked into a juvenile detention center on multiple charges.

Police are looking for the second suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000. You can remain anonymous.

