16-year-old injured in Kirkland dirt bike crash after doing a wheelie

The Kirkland Police Department (KPD) says a 16-year-old boy riding a dirtbike was seriously injured in a crash on July 29.
At around 2:45 p.m., officers responded near the Totem Lake neighborhood, where they learned the unlicensed teen was doing a wheelie before hitting the driver’s side passenger door of a Mini Cooper, KPD said.
He was brought to Harborview Medical in serious but non-life-threatening condition; nobody in the car was injured, according to police.
Kirkland Police say they have seen an increase in reckless driving of two-wheeled motorized vehicles driven by young riders.
