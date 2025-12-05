16-year-old accused in Seattle police shooting also wanted for Tacoma murder

Prosecutors confirm a teen involved in a shooting and chase with Seattle police was wanted for a murder in Pierce County that happened earlier this year.

The teen has had a bench warrant there for months and now faces a slew of new accusations.

The 16-year-old was supposed to appear in court on Thursday afternoon, but his hearing was pushed back.

Saturday night, Seattle police reportedly spotted a stolen car speeding and driving erratically.

Investigators said they chased the car onto Interstate 5, where someone inside opened fire on them. A pit maneuver was eventually used to stop the car.

SPD reports six people got out and ran, four of whom were arrested: three teenage girls and a teenage boy.

“When you have allegations like this of a gun and an allegedly stolen vehicle and a chase, really serious allegations, you want to make sure that there’s follow through,” Casey McNerthney of the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said.

All four teens made court appearances in King County earlier this week, but one will eventually attend court in Pierce County as well.

The teen is accused of ambushing and murdering an 18-year-old at an apartment building in Tacoma in February 2025.

“I feel like they just took my best friend, you know?” Jacque Washington, the victim’s father, told KIRO 7 days after the killing.

Court records say the teen was allegedly caught on camera shooting Messiah Washington from feet away inside an elevator.

The documents state Washington’s body had 21 bullet holes.

The teen is also accused of custodial assault- a charge which involves assaulting a law enforcement or corrections officer while they are performing their official duties.

“When you have unlawful activity, you have got to go to court and be held accountable,” McNerthney said. “Those are just the basics, regardless of what your age is.”

McNerthney said prosecutors are still working with police to decide what to charge the teens with in connection to the shooting and chase.

There is not yet a timeline on when charges might be filed.

