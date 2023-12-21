15-year-old arrested in Redmond hit-and-run that killed father of 3

REDMOND, Wash. — A 15-year-old has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a 40-year-old father of three.

It happened on Dec. 6 off Northeast 24th Street, a few blocks away from Ardmore Park.

Investigators say the teen was speeding in a stolen Nissan Pathfinder when he lost control, killing a man on the sidewalk.

The driver and his passengers then got out of the SUV and ran away.

After watching security video and talking with neighbors, detectives identified the suspects.

“Redmond officers and detectives have worked diligently to identify and apprehend the suspects in this horrific and senseless incident,” said Redmond Police Chief Darrell Lowe. “Hopefully, the rest of the criminal justice system can ensure justice for the victim and help provide closure for the family.

The teen was arrested on Wednesday and is now in the King County Detention Center on pending vehicular homicide charges.

