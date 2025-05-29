15 people arrested for shoplifting at Lynnwood Fred Meyer

The Lynnwood Police Department is cracking down on shoplifters.

During a recent operation, officers arrested 15 people at Fred Meyer.

Each person was cited for theft and trespassed from the grocery store.

The department says they also arrested several people who had outstanding warrants – including one for escaping the Department of Corrections and felony burglary. Another was arrested for driving under the influence.

Officers also confiscated what they believe to be meth and fentanyl.

This isn’t the first time that the department has conducted a special emphasis patrol for this store.

In January, officers arrested 14 people—eight of which don’t live in Lynnwood.

©2025 Cox Media Group