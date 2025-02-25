Local

14-year-old injured in possible shooting near Alderwood Mall

By Shawn Garrett, KIRO 7 News
By Shawn Garrett, KIRO 7 News

A 14-year-old has been injured after reports of a shooting near Alderwood Mall Tuesday afternoon, according to the Lynnwood Police Department.

At about 1 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call in the 3400 block of Alderwood Mall Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found a 14-year-old boy with minor injuries.

Detectives are working to determine whether the shooting was deliberate or accidental.

Officers also said there were reports of a person running from the area, but that has not been confirmed by police.

KIRO 7 News has sent a crew to the area to gather more information.


