14-year-old arrested in Capitol Hill after allegedly stealing car

SEATTLE — A 14-year-old boy was arrested in Capitol Hill Sunday night after allegedly stealing a car.

The Seattle Police Department said around 5 p.m. on Sunday, officers were notified of a stolen car near the intersection of 15th Avenue South and South Lander Street.

When officers arrived, they spoke with the car owner’s husband. He said he found his wife’s stolen car and confronted the occupants.

The husband said the driver tried to flee the scene and crashed into another car.

After the crash, the husband fought with a passenger of the stolen car. During the fight, the driver of the stolen car was able to drive away.

Officers tracked the stolen car to a parking lot in the 300 block of East Olive Place.

Police found the driver and caught him as he was getting off a bus.

The 14-year-old was arrested for possession of a stolen motor vehicle and taken to the Judge Patricia H. Clark Children and Family Justice Center.

©2024 Cox Media Group