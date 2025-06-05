14-year-old allegedly crashes stolen car in ‘reckless’ Tacoma chase

TACOMA, Wash. — A 14-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday morning after police said he crashed a car during a chase in Tacoma, according to The News Tribune.

The chase began when officers noticed two cars they believed were connected to a case from Seattle near South Hosmer Street just before 2 a.m. Tacoma Police spokesperson Shelbie Boyd said the cars were speeding, driving into oncoming traffic, and nearly hit police vehicles.

Teen driver crashes during high-speed Tacoma chase

“The vehicles were traveling at high speeds, recklessly driving into oncoming traffic, and swerving directly into the lanes of marked Tacoma patrol units—forcing officers to veer off the road to narrowly avoid multiple head-on collisions,” Seattle police spokesperson Shelbie Boyd stated, according to The News Tribune.

One of the drivers then crashed near E. M Street. Police said a 14-year-old was behind the wheel and was taken to juvenile detention. The second person in the vehicle fled the scene. The age of that person is unclear, as of this reporting.

The 14-year-old is facing multiple charges, including assault, eluding police, and driving a stolen car.

