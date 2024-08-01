14-hour standoff at Everett motel ends with suspect’s surrender; 3-year-old safe

EVERETT, Wash. — After 14 hours, a standoff with a 48-year-old man who was barricaded inside a South Everett motel room with a 3-year-old child is now over.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office and SWAT arrived at the Motel 6 at 224 128th Street around 9:50 a.m. for a 911 call about an assault with a weapon.

According to a public information officer with the sheriff’s office, the man is wanted for second-degree domestic violence assault, though it is unknown if he has a criminal history.

A woman was able to escape the motel room is safe and OK. The sheriff’s office believes the woman and the suspect are related, but are unsure of the exact relationship.

Deputies evacuated the rest of the motel, with guests standing and waiting outside for more information. Deputies tried to make contact with the man, who they believed to be armed with a gun.

“They are currently on the phone with him, crisis negotiators are currently speaking with him and hoping he will exit the room here shortly,” said the sheriff’s office.

The entire area was closed down.

At midnight, the sheriff’s office posted on X that the suspect had left the room, surrendered, and was taken into custody.

The 3-year-old child is OK.













