14 cars smashed at Parkland apartment complex, suspects caught on camera

PARKLAND, Wash. — Fourteen cars were left with shattered windows at an apartment complex near Pacific Lutheran University (PLU) in Parkland early Saturday morning, and many of the victims are students.

The incident was all caught on surveillance video posted by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office. A white sedan can be seen pulling into Garfield Station Apartments at approximately 3 a.m. Four people got out, two acting as lookouts, while the others smashed windows and rifled through cars.

“They are causing a significant amount of damage to people’s vehicles, and it needs to stop,” Pierce County Deputy Carly Cappetto said. “If you think about it, 14 vehicles times, let’s say each window was $200, and that’s probably on the low scale, that’s a lot of money.”

If you recognize the suspects or the vehicle, call 911.

Over the Weekend 5-18-26



#1 Vehicle Prowl Heist at Apartment Complex



#2 Thousand Dollar Gas



For the full story, visit our Blotter:https://t.co/BzJ3AkKhaH pic.twitter.com/J5zaIPGsqn — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) May 18, 2026

This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

©2026 Cox Media Group