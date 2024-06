LYNNWOOD, Wash. — 13-year-old Omar Y. Panyanouvong is a missing runaway.

He was last seen near the south garage at Alderwood Mall with another unknown male who is possibly a school friend.

Panyanouvong is 5 feet tall and a type 1 diabetic.

According to Lynnwood police, they have been unsuccessful at pinging his phone. They believe either the battery or the phone is turned off.

Police ask anyone with information on Panyanouvong’s whereabouts to please call 911.

