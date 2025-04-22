13-mile backup on I-90 turns eastbound drive into 4.5-hour nightmare

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

If you’re planning to head east today on I-90, brace yourself. A long-term crash in Easton has traffic down to a single lane since Tuesday morning.

Photos from Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) cameras show a bent semi truck leaning off one side of the highway as crews work to clear the blockage.

The backup is extensive, stretching 13 miles to Lake Keechelus. What’s normally a straightforward drive from North Bend to Ellensburg has turned into a test of patience, taking 2.5 hours with a 1-hour 15-minute delay.

UPDATE: Still just a single lane open at the crash scene. a 13-mile back up remains. It is now taking 4 and a half hours to drive from North Bend to Ellensburg.



SR2 is an alternate route. https://t.co/aPr42AuzwT — KIRO Newsradio Traffic (@KIROTraffic) April 22, 2025

