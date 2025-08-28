12 arrested in Clark County child sex abuse sting operation

BATTLE GROUND, Wash. — Twelve people in Clark County were taken into custody this past weekend as part of a multi-agency operation identifying those allegedly involved in the sexual abuse and exploitation of children.

The arrests happened in Battle Ground, a city north of Vancouver, Washington, lending the name “Operation Battle Ground.”

“Operation Battle Ground was a multi-day operation spearheaded by the Washington State Patrol’s Missing and Exploited Children Task Force (MECTF), an Internet Crimes Against Children affiliate.

“This operation is a powerful example of what we can accomplish when local, state, and federal agencies come together with a common goal: protecting our most vulnerable,” said Chief John Batiste. “I want to commend every agency involved for their dedication, coordination, and relentless pursuit of justice. The safety of our children will always be our top priority, and this operation sends a clear message, child exploitation will not be tolerated in Battle Ground or anywhere else.”

Primary crimes investigated are:

First-degree attempted rape of a child

Second-degree attempted rape of a child

Communication with a minor for immoral purposes

Sexual exploitation of a minor

Those arrested were from Oregon, Washington and New York states.

Anyone with information related to the identity of victims potentially involved in these cases, contact METCF at mectf@wsp.wa.gov.

“The collaborative effort involving more than 60 dedicated law enforcement officers, agents, and staff led to the success of this operation,” WSP wrote.

Those agencies involved include:

• Battle Ground Police Department

• Camas Police Department

• Clark County Sheriff’s Office

• Federal Bureau of Investigation

• Homeland Security Investigations

• Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office

• Oregon State Police

• Othello Police Department

• Pierce County Sheriff’s Office

• Puyallup Police Department

• Redmond Police Department

• Renton Police Department

• Ridgefield Police Department

• Seattle Police Department

• Spokane Police Department

• United States Secret Service

• Vancouver Police Department

• Washington Department of Corrections

• Washougal Police Department

• Washington State Patrol

