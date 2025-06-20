11 displaced, 1 person taken to hospital after downtown Puyallup apartment fire

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Central Pierce Fire & Rescue says 11 people were displaced, and one person was taken to the hospital after a Puyallup apartment complex caught on fire.

That person is expected to be okay.

Firefighters were called to the building on 5th Street Southeast in downtown Puyallup around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

When they arrived, crews saw flames coming from the roof of two center units.

The flames were extinguished by about 12:30 a.m.

Everyone made it out of the complex.

The Red Cross is helping people find a place to stay for the time being.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

