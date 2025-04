TACOMA, Wash. — Pierce County Crime Stoppers and Tacoma Police have issued a $1,000 reward to find a man who appeared to wave a gun and make threatening statements to a home surveillance camera on April 7.

The man walked up to the front of the home, which had a marked Washington State Patrol car parked in the driveway, a Crime Stoppers poster said.

Police ask that if you recognize the man in the photos, to submit an anonymous tip at 1-800-222-TIPS.

