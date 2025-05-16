100 may lose shelter after Lake City Community Center lease canceled

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

About 100 people—including children—may lose shelter this weekend in Seattle. The city canceled a planned lease for a legal encampment, according to The Center Square.

The Tent City 4 encampment had originally been staying at Seattle Mennonite Church. Officials were looking at the Lake City Community Center as a new location, but after community pushback, the city said that site isn’t an option.

Encampment residents unsure where to go next

Now the clock is ticking. The current lease ends Saturday, and residents say they don’t know where to go.

According to The Center Square, Greg Thiessen, a member of the Mennonite Church, questioned why the Lake City Community Center was no longer considered an option.

“I understand that you all care about people and you want to get people into shelter, but the actions that I have witnessed over the last couple of weeks make me question that assumption,” Greg Thiessen said, according to the media outlet.

The Center Square reported that Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell directed his staff to contact the Mennonite Church about extending the lease while the city searches for an alternative solution.

MyNorthwest has reached out to the city of Seattle for comment.

