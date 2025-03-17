10-Time convicted felon arrested in Tukwila

TUKWILA, Wash. — A 10-time convicted felon is back in jail after being suspected of carrying a gun and having a felony warrant.

On Saturday night, officers with Tukwila Police answered a call of an unwanted person inside a vacant apartment unit.

When police arrived, they tried to talk to the person but someone slammed the front door shut.

Police said they heard glass break and then saw the suspect jump from the second-story balcony.

The suspect was eventually caught and police found a gun on the suspect.

Police discovered that the suspect was a 10-time convicted felon who was not allowed to have a gun.

Police also said that the suspect had a felony warrant for unlawful gun possession.

Before he could be booked into jail he told the officers that he swallowed narcotics, which forced the officers to have the suspect medically cleared before he could go to jail.

©2025 Cox Media Group