1 shot by police in Port Angeles during chase

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — A person with a warrant from the U.S. Marshal’s Office was shot by a police officer in Port Angeles during a chase earlier today.

According to Port Angeles deputy chief Jason Viada, several departments were trying to arrest the suspect on S E Street and W 9th Street, near Shane Park, when the suspect ran off.

At one point, the suspect had what appeared to be a handgun, according to Viada.

It was that, and “another series of events,” that resulted in the shooting, Viada said.

Viada did not specify the other events that occurred.

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital via ambulance. It’s unclear how injured the suspect was, or if the shot was a deadly one.

No officers were hit.

The Washington State Office of Independent Investigations will be investigating the incident.

This is a developing story.

