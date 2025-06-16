1 seriously injured, 10 displaced in Tacoma apartment fire

TACOMA, Wash. — Crews responded to an early morning fire in Tacoma that displaced 10 people and sent one to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to the Tacoma Fire Department, the fire started around 3 a.m. on Monday at an apartment building on S D Street, near S 29th Street.

The fire started on the first floor. It soon extended to the second floor and reached the roof.

Two cats were rescued from the fire.

Aside from the person taken to the hospital in serious condition, another person was evaluated on scene and appeared to be okay.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

©2025 Cox Media Group